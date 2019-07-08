Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National News
State News
Your Local Election HQ
Education
Crime
Business News
Entertainment News
Washington-DC
CBSN Live
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Weird News
Recalls
Top Stories
MCC recognized for ‘building successful workforce’
Top Stories
NY expands pay equity law on day honoring US soccer team
Rep. Morelle calls on DirecTV to end blackout of local TV stations
Fans cheer World Cup champs as leaders on and off the field
‘Criminal act’ caused Crete death of likely American victim
Weather
Weather
8-Day Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Almanac
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Senior PGA
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Kawhi Leonard, Paul George officially join LA Clippers
Top Stories
Fans cheer World Cup champs as leaders on and off the field
Tour de France Stage 6 climb to rob also-rans of hidey holes
Oops! All-Star scoreboard has rough night in Cleveland
The Latest: Nadal sets up rematch vs. Federer at Wimbledon
Video Center
TV Schedule
Contests
Community
Putting Rochester First Events
Calendar
Extraordinary People
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Plugged-In Parent
Honor Roll
Friend For Life
Community Photos
Contests
Fuel Finder
Golden Apple Scholarship
Zoo Life
Rescan
Lifestyle
Health News
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Career Connection
Home Improvement
Games
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
CBS Full Episodes
Contact Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Zoo Life
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Extraordinary People
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss