Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Races

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
New York State News
National News
International News
Washington
Coronavirus
Sunrise Smart Start
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Back to School: Facts First
Newsfeed Now
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Stimulus talks continue, President Trump wants ‘skinny’ coronavirus relief bill
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A few afternoon showers & chilly night, but a warmup builds from here…
Federal charges dismissed for Rochester developer Bob Morgan, for now
Video
‘Tiger King’ associate arrested in Washington County as fugitive from justice
Mistakes you should avoid when sending in your absentee ballot
Video
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Cameras
Weather Blog
Weather Glossary
Weather Workshops
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Map Center
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Rochester Pro Teams
The Bills Report
High School Sports
College Sports
Sports Video
Orange Nation
Buffalo Sabres
Olympics
Section V Best
Home Hoops Tournament
Western NY PGA Tips
Every Team Has A Story
Top Stories
More Titans positive for coronavirus; Bills in dark on plan for Sunday
Video
Top Stories
One year from turning point game, Josh Allen is a new QB
Levi Wallace heads to IR, five others miss practice with injuries
Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘We’re preparing to play on Sunday’
Report: 2 more Titans players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of week 5 game vs. Bills
Video Center
All Video
Live
Sports Video
Kucko’s Camera
Postscript with Adam Chodak
News 8 Specials
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Weather forecast: A few afternoon showers & chilly night, but a warmup builds from here…
Top Stories
Federal charges dismissed for Rochester developer Bob Morgan, for now
Video
Top Stories
Why your Credit Score matters
Video
Perinton residents oppose new apartment complex: ‘We want to keep it a single family neighborhood’
Video
VP Debate Takeaways: Pandemic looms over a more civil fight
Video
Voting in person? Expect a different interaction with poll workers in Monroe County
Video
Lifestyle
Around Town
Food and Drink
Recreation
Travel
Health Watch
Entertainment News
Tech News
Recalls
Fuel Finder
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Home Improvement
Halloween
Community
Contests
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Career Connection
Why ROC
Community Photos
Friend For Life
First Responders Spotlight
Putting Rochester First
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
New International Plaza opens on Rochester’s northeast side: ‘Heart and soul of this neighborhood’
Video
Top Stories
URMC equity and anti-racism action plan revealed
Video
Perinton residents oppose new apartment complex: ‘We want to keep it a single family neighborhood’
Video
East Rochester volunteer firefighter with controversial past steps down, looking for 2nd chance to serve
Video
RCSD graduation rate approaches 70% after years of steady improvement
Video
Report It!
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
TV Schedule
TV Schedule
Program Interruptions
Search
Search
Search
NYS Election Banner
Your Local Election Headquarters: New York Races
Your Local Election Headquarters: New York State
by: Sarah Darmanjian
Posted:
Oct 8, 2020 / 05:03 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 8, 2020 / 05:03 PM EDT
Congressional races
District 19
District 20
District 21
Senate races
District 43
District 44
District 45
District 46
District 49
District 51
Assembly races
District 102
District 106
District 107
District 108
District 109
District 110
District 111
District 112
District 113
District 114
Trending Stories
Irondequoit woman wants neighbor’s dumpster removed from driveway after 4 months of waiting
Video
WROC’s FOOTBALL PICK’EM
Federal charges dismissed for Rochester developer Bob Morgan, for now
Video
Perinton residents oppose new apartment complex: ‘We want to keep it a single family neighborhood’
Video
Stimulus talks continue, President Trump wants ‘skinny’ coronavirus relief bill
Monroe County’s Halloween 2020 health and safety guidelines for trick-or-treating
Video
Weather forecast: A few afternoon showers & chilly night, but a warmup builds from here…
More Titans positive for coronavirus; Bills in dark on plan for Sunday
Video
Don't Miss
Weather forecast: A few afternoon showers & chilly night, but a warmup builds from here…
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds