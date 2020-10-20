Utica Area Voter Guide

(NEWS10) – A guide to the races affecting the state from the New York City region. This guide includes Congressional, State Senate, and State Assembly races. For local races please check the county’s Board of Elections page. Some races span multiple counties, the race may be reflected in another county.
Oneida County
Congressional
22nd Congressional District
- Anthony Brindisi (D)
- Claudia Tenney (R)
- Keith Price (L)
State Senate
State Senate District 47
- Joseph Griffo (R)
State Senate District 53
- Rachel May (D)
- Sam Rodgers (R)
- Russell Penner (L)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 101
- Chad McEvoy (D)
- Brian Miller (R)
- Barbara Kidney (G)
State Assembly District 117
- Kenneth Blankenbush (R)
State Assembly District 118
- Robert Smullen (R)
State Assembly District 121
- Dan Buttermann (D)
- John Salka (R)
- Jacob Cornell (L)
- Corey Mosher (Working Families Party)
Otsego County
Congressional
19th Congressional District
- Antonio Delgado (D)
- Kyle Van De Water (R)
- Victoria Alexander (L)
- Steven Greenfield (G)
State Senate
State Senate District 51
- Jim Barber (D)
- Peter Oberacker (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 102
- Mary Kraat (D)
- Christopher Tague (R)
State Assembly District 122
- Richard Shaw (D)
- Joe Angelino (R)
Herkimer County
Congressional
21st Congressional District
- Tedra Cobb (D)
- Elise Stefanik (R)
State Senate
State Senate District 49
- Thearse McCalmon (D)
- Jim Tedisco (R)
State Assembly
State Assembly District 119
- Marianne Buttenschon (D)
- John Zielinski (R)
- Michael Gentile (SAM)
Hamilton County
All races in Hamilton County are reflected in other counties in this list.