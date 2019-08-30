Wx Blog: The Dorian Dance

You know what’s great about living in Rochester? You don’t have to deal with hurricanes. Let me tell you, coming from a guy who has seen his fair share, they’re a mess to forecast and they leave a mess behind. On rare occasions, they become so strong and damaging that it becomes a news story even in a place so far removed from it’s effects. Dorian could end up falling in that category.

I’m sure many of you have family, friends or acquaintances in the state of Florida. While there are no Hurricane Watches or Warnings in effect (yet…those will be coming), you can bet they’re on high alert. A State of Emergency has already been declared in 67 Florida counties in anticipation of what’s to come.

That leads us to the big question…what is to come? Tropical meteorology has taken big leaps in terms of accuracy and lead time. But the thing with hurricanes is, they’re more than capable of doing what they want. They grow and weaken, move erratically and seem to defy conventional meteorological logic at times. That makes forecasting a daunting task, and a dangerous one when lives are at stake. As of this evening, Dorian remains a relatively weak CAT 1 hurricane. It’s core is small but well organized, which tends to bode well for periods of intensification given proper conditions. Speaking of, those conditions involve bath water ocean temperatures and limited wind shear. In New York, thunderstorms become strong to severe when wind shear is present. It’s an odd twist in Mother Nature’s handbook. Thunderstorms like shear, but hurricanes don’t. The shear literally blows the tops off the clouds and tilts the core, a process that limits a tropical system’s ability to grow and strengthen. Those appear to be non-issues for Dorian. A little bit of dry air may be the only thing preventing Dorian from taking off like a rocket ship, and the odds continue to favor that dry air backing off and allowing that process to happen. Dorian is not expected to remain a CAT 1 for long.

The official forecast from the National Hurricane Center calls for Dorian to reach major hurricane status (CAT 3+) by tomorrow afternoon. Landfall is expected sometime Monday. Florida is the odds-on favorite to take the hit. The thing is, Florida is a long and skinny state north to south. There is a large amount of real estate that from Jacksonville to Miami that is fair game for a Dorian landfall. And at this relatively early juncture, we just don’t know EXACTLY where that is. That’s scary for those folks, not knowing if you’re going to see 130 mph winds and lose your house, or just a breezy afternoon with some rain around.

The National Hurricane Center is well aware of these forecast errors, and draw up a “cone of uncertainty”, essentially providing a broad window of places Dorian could reasonably go. Do all hurricanes always make landfall in this cone of uncertainty? Nope. But many do. The cone will also bounce around at times, narrowing as time alleviates some of the ambiguity in potential track. This cone is often a blend of some of the best computer models available. There are outliers, models that veer (sometimes wildly) from the consensus. It’s always important to never rely on any one single computer model or run, and that’s especially true when you’re floating around social media. No single model knows all. They all have faults and flaws, but when combined with a big melting pot of model options and good old weather smarts, you can start painting a picture of where things are going. Some 5 days out, that picture looks like something your 5-year old drew for art class. 48 hours out, that picture is starting to feature some detail. Not quite something you’d put in an art museum, but fridge-worthy. 24 hours out, it’s a Rembrandt.

If you have friends and family in Florida, the time to start preparing is now. Not when Watches are issued. Not when your Aunt Edna has her hair appointment Saturday evening. Now. As we saw with Michael last season, bad things happen when strong hurricanes strike. While there is certainly room for this element to improve, there are high odds at this moment Dorian will be a major hurricane. Florida residents (especially along the east coast) need to have a plan in place in case the end destination is too close for comfort. Winds get all the attention, but there will be a significant risk with storm surge and flooding, including areas well inland. Should Dorian track more westerly, it could emerge in the Gulf of Mexico. That would be bad. This solution appears to be becoming increasingly more unlikely, but it cannot be ruled out. Dorian could also veer northward and slowly track inland dumping flooding rains northward into Georgia and into the Carolinas. Too soon to know. Best to take this one step at a time.

So what about us? Will Dorian’s remnants work their way into New York? That’s an out-there idea, but it’s admittedly not impossible. I’d speculate our impacts will be more indirect, namely watching to see if the remnants of Dorian have an influence on the overall weather pattern for us into later next week. It’s tough for us to latch onto a reliable workweek forecast without fully knowing what Dorian’s remnants are going to do. Could be a non-issue, or could help enhance moisture for someone along the eastern quarter of the country. Time will tell.

Our Labor Day weekend starts off great with partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures Saturday. Showers return Sunday. Both of those days will feature highs on either side of 70 with some overnight temperatures taking a run closer to 50 degrees. A few showers could linger Labor Day Monday. By Labor Day, Dorian will be the big weather headline whether you live in the southeast or not.

-Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil