Wx Blog: Beware, it’s Friday the 13th. And there’s a full moon.

Friday, September 13th. A day that will live in infamy. Sort of.

This Friday the 13th will be unique as it features a full moon, adding to the already spooky allure that this particular combination of day and date already holds. It’s actually quite rare for a full moon to link up this way. The last Friday the 13th full moon occurred in January of 2006, 13 years ago.

For those of you who like oddball facts, here’s another: The September full moon is call the “Harvest” moon (referenced in many-a country song). The last Harvest full moon on Friday the 13th in the northern hemisphere was in 1935, some 84 years ago. The next one with all those stipulations? 2171, 152 years from now. Not sure how many of you will be around for that one, so this might be your best opportunity to see it.

Oh, and there’s a catch. It’s only technically a full moon on Friday the 13th in all of the United States EXCEPT those in the eastern time zone. The moment the moon is full is a short instant, falling at 12:33am (Saturday the 14th) in the eastern time zone. All other zones fall before midnight, satisfying the Friday the 13th distinction. Sorry Rochester, the moon will only be 99.9% full on Friday the 13th.

WILL IT LOOK ANY DIFFERENT? Nope. Just a normal full moon that happens to fall on Friday the 13th. If anything, it’s actually slightly small than usual as the distance between us and the moon is greater other points of the year. Some call this a micro-moon, the opposite of the overly-hyped Supermoon

HOW DO I SEE IT? I love photographing the moon, so I’ll offer a few tips I’ve picked up along the way. Moonrise in Rochester Friday is 7:38pm. Shortly thereafter, it’s rising high enough to get over any treeline in the distance. Try and catch it early if you can. While low on the horizon, moonlight (which is just reflected sunlight) has to pass through more of Earth’s atmosphere. This scatters, reflects and refracts the light enough to offer an orange hue. As the moon rises overhead, light passes through less atmosphere, which is why moons high above appear bright white. Your mind also plays tricks on you when the moon is near the horizon. The “moon effect” is when your mind enlarges the moon when near the horizon or treeline. It’ll look bigger than it is, but won’t show up any bigger on your camera. It’s a weird thing our brain does.

WILL THE WEATHER COOPERATE? That’s another reason to catch it early. The later we go into the evening, the greater the risk clouds obscure the view. A cold front will move through early Saturday morning, and it’ll bring rain with it. Earlier is better in this case for several reasons.

WILL WEIRD THINGS HAPPEN? Maybe. Or maybe not. You can go down the Google rabbit hole on how full moons apparently affect human behavior. I’m a meteorologist, not a psychologist. There does appear to be some scientific data to support an array of different human behavior correlated with the moon phase, but I’m no expert. This is more of a novelty tied into the lore of Friday the 13th. If nothing else, it’ll put you in the Halloween spirit.

Try to avoid black cats and walking under ladders. Don’t break any mirrors, either. They’re already selling pumpkins at the local grocery stores, so ’tis the season.

Chief Meteorologist Eric Snitil