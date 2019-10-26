10/25 Foliage Update

Foliage update as of the 25th of October: Much of the Adirondacks are gone.

As of Friday the 25th of October the foliage is at peak for most of Upstate New York. Much of the Adirondacks is well past peak as they have seen a significant frost. Expect the colors to be best this weekend.

The forecast is calling for heavy rain and wind Sunday which will likely bring down leaves all across New York. On top of that there is a storm system in the forecast for Halloween that will again bring some wind that could effectively end the leaf peeping season heading into November.

Take advantage this weekend! Find more to do here.