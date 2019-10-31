wroc test page

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
Top Stories
Islamic State group announces successor to al-Baghdadi
Clutch Kendrick lands winning blow as Nats take World Series
Live updates: Halloween storm of 2019
Syria talks: Possible path toward peace, or another dead end
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Closings and Delays
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Buffalo Sabres
Sports Video
The Big Game
Top Stories
Amerks surge in 3rd, but still lose 4-3 at home vs. Bruins
Top Stories
No trades for Bills at deadline after ‘years of irresponsible decision making’
Screen passes are problem for Bills… and “compliment”
Sutherland in, but Wayne stops all Pittsford final in PKs
Brockport’s Parker is Player of the Week
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Greece Elementary School debuts new ‘parent room’
Top Stories
Stolen funeral cash victim: ‘They took all the money I had & left me a $1 bill’
Top Stories
Police Locust Club to speak out against accountability board ahead of vote
Weather forecast: Rain today, High Wind Warnings tonight into Friday
SUNY Geneseo student voting sees a huge increase
Leaders, advocacy groups react to Dinolfo’s 2020 budget proposal
Lifestyle
Around Town
The Mel Robbins Show
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community Photos
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Putting You First
Extraordinary People
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Hispanic Heritage Month
Share The Warmth
Veterans Voices
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
wroc test page
Dont Miss
Weather forecast: Rain today, High Wind Warnings tonight into Friday
Adam Interviews
Games and Puzzles
More Don't Miss