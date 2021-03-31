Xerox touts 3D printing capability

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Xerox is authoring a new chapter in its storied history with the new Xerox ElemX 3D Printer.

Tali Rosman, the Xerox Vice President and General Manager of 3D Printing, discussed the technology and its applications Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“Complex supply chains today leave manufacturers vulnerable and I think COVID made it really clear,” explained Rosman.

“It’s really hard to get the part that you want when you want it. What we’re doing at Xerox is bringing our century of experience and business-critical technologies and applying that to 3D printing to Additive Manufacturing helping customers produce production-grade parts in hours instead of weeks, and producing them locally instead of relying on these complex and often unreliable supply chains.

“We’ve just launched our ElemX 3D liquid metal printer, which is using wire instead of powders, which gives a much better customer experience to make sure that customers can get the part that they want, when they want it, on-demand, without needing to build tens of millions of dollars worth of inventory.”

Rosman said the Xerox team in Rochester played the most critical role in developing the technology. “All of the engineering and design work on the ElemX 3D Printer has been done out of our facility right here in Webster. It was really impressive how the team was able to leverage Xerox’s knowledge in liquid physics and product development and put that into the ElemX liquid metal product development. So the team in Webster has been absolutely instrumental in launching this product and having our first successful install at the Naval Postgraduate School.”

There are numerous possibilities when it comes to the benefits of the ElemX 3D Printer according to Rosman, beginning with Xerox’s strategic collaboration with the Naval Postgraduate School.

“Their goal – eventually – is to reduce the military supply chain by putting 3D printers on ships. Now, obviously, this is a long-term vision but it’s an incredible vision to not have to carry inventory or worry about having parts on ships because you can just 3D print it on-demand. We have a similar vision for future manufacturing customers as well, whether they’re in aerospace, automotive, heavy machinery, or other industries that we can cater to. So having the ElemX Printer will allow them to print the parts that they need on-demand, when they need it, giving them a much more flexible and resilient supply chain.”

