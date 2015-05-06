Why Rochester recruits chose the United States Marine Corps

The call to serve is strong for some, defending the red, white and blue comes as second nature. And when it comes to joining the military, there are choices but, only a small percentage choose the Marines.





“The burning desire to earn the world’s most coveted sought after title, the marine,” said Gunner Sergeant Kevin Kurlas.





But, what drives recruits to become a marine, varies. For some, it’s simple.





“This recruit wants that challenge,” said Matthew Fingland from Gates,





“He really wasn’t doing much. He was going to college. He had a job. But, he didn’t feel he was contributing enough to the United States and he wanted to do more. He wanted to something that mattered,” explained Jeffrey Wong of Greece. Each recruit is not allowed to use the word ‘I’ to make their boot camp experience more about their team.





“No one in my family has been in the military besides my grandpa. So, I wanted to start a new step forward,” said Anna Sevenski from Medina.





“I have a family past in the Marine Corps. My father was a marine, aviation in the 70’s and 80’s. It is the greatest branch in the world,” said Staff Sergeant Samuel Linares.





The honor is there but sometimes it’s what’s on the other end of a four year commitment that drives recruits and young marines.





“This will set me up for my future,” said Nathan Sisk, a recruit who went to school at Churchville-Chili. “When this recruit does go back to college, I’ll be able to stay committed to it and actually finish it this time.”





Most say their family’s support their decision whole heatedly but that wasn’t the case for everyone.





“When this recruit got the call, this recruit’s girlfriend wasn’t the happiest,” recalled Fingland.





Whatever their reason, boot camp changes a recruit.





“They’re just young boys, young men that come here. They’re grown up when they leave here,” explained Linares.





To choose to be apart of the few can be a difficult decision. But for these now marines, they wouldn’t have it any other way.