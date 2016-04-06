Why ROC: YourCare Health Plan

YourCare Health Plan is now available in the Greater Rochester area and parts of Western New York.

YourCare Health Plan Chief Operating Officer Kim Hess discussed the plan and its recent expansion Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

YourCare Health Plan, A Monroe Plan Company, is a nonprofit health plan which provides insurance coverage to people who are eligible for state health insurance programs such as Medicaid, Child Health Plus and the Essential Plan. It’s available to people under 65 who reside in the Greater Rochester area and surrounding counties.

Hess noted YourCare has deep roots in the Rochester community, serving as a subsidiary of Monroe Plan for Medical Care for over 45 years. In August of 2015, Monroe Plan became the sole owner of YourCare. The recent expansion includes Monroe, Ontario and Wyoming counties. As part of that expansion, YCHP has added 34 new jobs in Rochester, including operational staff, analytics and facilitated enrollment specialists.

With a focus on low income and working poor individuals, Hess said YourCare differentiates itself from other health plans by meeting members where they live – in their homes, churches, community centers and the like. It offers one-on-one care to members.

For more information about YourCare Health Plan, click here.

