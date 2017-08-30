Why ROC: Women’s Hall of Fame

This year’s induction ceremony for the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls will be held Saturday, September 16.
Sujatha Ramanujan, the Co-Chair for this year’s induction ceremony, discussed the women who will be recognized as part of the Class of 2017 during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.
“We have 10 extraordinary women to add to our list of 266 inductees,” Ramanujan said. “We have the Honorable Mathilda Cuomo for child advocacy, Dr. Temple Grandin for her ethical treatment of animals and an autism spokesperson, Lorraine Hansberry, the author of ‘Raisin in the Sun,’ Victoria Jackson for philanthropy in research medicine, Sherry Lansing for business leadership as the CEO of Paramount, Claire Booth Luce, a Congresswoman, author, and founder of the nation’s largest trust for work in STEM, Aimee Mullins, athlete, actress, and spokeswoman, General Carol Mutter, the first 3-star general with a tactical command, Dr. Janet Rowley, who made a groundbreaking discovery in chromosomal exchange, and Alice Waters, chef and founder of the Healthy Food Movement.”
Ramanujan explained the criteria used to select this group of diverse and talented women. “The Hall of Famers are nominated by the public, so anybody out there can go on our website and download the forms and nominate somebody. The board, we actually don’t nominate. And then there is a judging committee made up of experts in their fields, in their respective fields, so they can judge people for what they contributed. Both to American society on the whole, as well as in their specific disciplines.”