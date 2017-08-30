Why ROC: Women’s Hall of Fame

This year’s induction ceremony for the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls will be held Saturday, September 16.

Sujatha Ramanujan, the Co-Chair for this year’s induction ceremony, discussed the women who will be recognized as part of the Class of 2017 during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

“We have 10 extraordinary women to add to our list of 266 inductees,” Ramanujan said. “We have the Honorable Mathilda Cuomo for child advocacy, Dr. Temple Grandin for her ethical treatment of animals and an autism spokesperson, Lorraine Hansberry, the author of ‘Raisin in the Sun,’ Victoria Jackson for philanthropy in research medicine, Sherry Lansing for business leadership as the CEO of Paramount, Claire Booth Luce, a Congresswoman, author, and founder of the nation’s largest trust for work in STEM, Aimee Mullins, athlete, actress, and spokeswoman, General Carol Mutter, the first 3-star general with a tactical command, Dr. Janet Rowley, who made a groundbreaking discovery in chromosomal exchange, and Alice Waters, chef and founder of the Healthy Food Movement.”

Ramanujan explained the criteria used to select this group of diverse and talented women. “The Hall of Famers are nominated by the public, so anybody out there can go on our website and download the forms and nominate somebody. The board, we actually don’t nominate. And then there is a judging committee made up of experts in their fields, in their respective fields, so they can judge people for what they contributed. Both to American society on the whole, as well as in their specific disciplines.”

There is a common thread linking several of this year’s Hall of Fame inductees. “So this year we have the pleasure of inducting a group of women, several of whom have changed what is perceived as adversity into an advantage,” noted Ramanujan. “We have Dr. Temple Grandin who is autistic, but used her experiences as an autistic person to help really develop animal handling techniques. We also have Aimee Mullins who is a double amputee, but she’s also a paraplegic athlete. She helped design the Cheetah Legs, and she’s an actress, and a model. Her TED Talk ‘My 12 Legs’ is pretty amazing. And there are others, Victoria Jackson whose daughter’s illness helped her change the way research medicine is funded and handled.”

Seven of the 10 inductees this year are living, and will be present to accept the honor and share their stories. “It’s going to be very exciting!” said Ramanujan. “We also expect to have a book signing afterwards because several of them are authors, so they will be bringing their newly released books. Miss Lansing’s book releases that weekend. Alice Waters’ releases September 5. So they will be present for book signing. We’ll also have Element singing. That’s an all-girls a capella group that was on ‘The Sing Off,’ and a variety of exciting things. Gail Riggs will be releasing her scarf, her Hall Scarf. It’s going to be beautiful. So it’s going to be a really exciting time. A lot of chance to interact also for the audience.”