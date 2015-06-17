Why ROC: Upstate Revitalization Initiative

Greater Rochester Enterprise President & CEO Mark Peterson discussed the Upstate Revitalization Initiative in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.
Peterson explained that earlier this year Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a $1.5 billion Upstate New York Revitalization Initiative (URI) competition to help continue restoring economic opportunity to upstate regions. The initiative is designed to replicate the proven success of the Buffalo Billion in regions across the state. Seven regions will be eligible to compete for $1.5 billion divided into three awards: Mid-Hudson, Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, North Country, Southern Tier, and Finger Lakes.
Each region will submit a plan to demonstrate why and how it believes it can make transformative improvements to its economy if selected for the $500 million award. Projects exhibiting region-wide impact will be made a priority and should focus on the following:
Leveraging private sector investment
Supporting innovation
Creating synergies between industry sectors, academia and non-profits
Bolstering workforce development, including hard to place workers
Strengthening communities and improving quality of life
By design, this year the Upstate Revitalization Initiative and Regional Economic Development Council process will run concurrently and will award a total of $750 million this year. URI winners will also be eligible for up to $30 million of agency funding through the Round 5 of Consolidated Funding Application. The REDC Progress Report is due to the State on September 21 and the URI Report is due on October 5.
Peterson is optimistic the Finger Lakes region, including Rochester, will have a good chance of winning the $500 million because of the region’s incredible assets, including a talented workforce and significant industry strengths in advanced manufacturing, optics, imaging, photonics, agriculture and food production. In addition, he said we have leverage in terms of private sector dollars to help maximize the State’s investment. Peterson said he envisions a 5-to-1 ratio, with five private sector dollars for each state dollar invested, which could yield a $3 billion infusion of funding over a five year period.
A steering committee has been formed to make sure the Finger Lakes region submits a winning bid. Public input is also wanted, as it will be evaluated as part of the process. People interested in taking part in the process should plan to attend one of the public forums that will be held. For more information about where and when they will take place, visit the Greater Rochester Enterprise website – click here.
Peterson explained that earlier this year Governor Andrew Cuomo launched a $1.5 billion Upstate New York Revitalization Initiative (URI) competition to help continue restoring economic opportunity to upstate regions. The initiative is designed to replicate the proven success of the Buffalo Billion in regions across the state. Seven regions will be eligible to compete for $1.5 billion divided into three awards: Mid-Hudson, Capital Region, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, North Country, Southern Tier, and Finger Lakes.
Each region will submit a plan to demonstrate why and how it believes it can make transformative improvements to its economy if selected for the $500 million award. Projects exhibiting region-wide impact will be made a priority and should focus on the following:
Leveraging private sector investment
Supporting innovation
Creating synergies between industry sectors, academia and non-profits
Bolstering workforce development, including hard to place workers
Strengthening communities and improving quality of life
By design, this year the Upstate Revitalization Initiative and Regional Economic Development Council process will run concurrently and will award a total of $750 million this year. URI winners will also be eligible for up to $30 million of agency funding through the Round 5 of Consolidated Funding Application. The REDC Progress Report is due to the State on September 21 and the URI Report is due on October 5.
Peterson is optimistic the Finger Lakes region, including Rochester, will have a good chance of winning the $500 million because of the region’s incredible assets, including a talented workforce and significant industry strengths in advanced manufacturing, optics, imaging, photonics, agriculture and food production. In addition, he said we have leverage in terms of private sector dollars to help maximize the State’s investment. Peterson said he envisions a 5-to-1 ratio, with five private sector dollars for each state dollar invested, which could yield a $3 billion infusion of funding over a five year period.
A steering committee has been formed to make sure the Finger Lakes region submits a winning bid. Public input is also wanted, as it will be evaluated as part of the process. People interested in taking part in the process should plan to attend one of the public forums that will be held. For more information about where and when they will take place, visit the Greater Rochester Enterprise website – click here.