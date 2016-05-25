Why ROC: Upstate NY Trade Conference

Greater Rochester Enterprise will host the annual Upstate NY Trade Conference on Friday, June 10 at the Rochester Radisson Hotel.

GRE Managing Director for Business Development Leah George discussed the event in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

George, who is also the co-chair of the Finger Lakes Global NY work team within the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council, said the conference is aimed at helping local companies grow their business by tapping into international trade opportunities.

Ninety-five percent of the world’s customers are located outside of the U.S.

The content for the conference has been developed by companies already engaged in international business to break through the fear associated with exporting. From compliance, to government regulations, currency and language barriers, experts will be available to help companies navigate the process.

Mike Fernandez, corporate vice president of Cargill, and Jay Bryson, global economist with Wells Fargo Securities, will headline a group of 30 seasoned professionals from around the country speaking on a variety of international trade issues.

“The Local Impact of Globalization” panel discussion will feature leaders from regional firms like Klein Steel Services, AT&T, G-S Plastic Optics and Tel-Tru Manufacturing detailing the positive effects of globalized markets on upstate companies.

Now in its seventh year, this year’s Upstate NY Trade Conference will also help companies access grant money that’s available through the Global NY Fund. George said there is more of that funding available now than in the past.

Anyone who is ready to grow their business through international trade is encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity. To learn more about the Upstate NY Trade Conference and to register, click here.