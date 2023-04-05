ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Later this month, the community is invited to a major networking event.

The U of R’s Center for Emerging and Innovative Sciences is hosting the University Technology Showcase focused on bringing universities and business leaders together. That’s happening on April 20 at the Memorial Art Gallery.

It’s a home-grown event that organizers have hosted here in one form or another for nearly the past 20 years.

“The goal is to get representatives of local industry to meet with people from universities and basically make research connections to find ways the companies can help themselves by using some of the research coming out of the universities,” Mark Bocko from the U of R Center for Emerging and Innovative Sciences explained. “You see companies start new product lines and expand and that creates opportunities for the graduates of our programs to stay in Rochester and contribute to the economy and NYS so it’s very rewarding to see the outcome of some of this.”

You can sign up ahead of time or show up the day it opens, which is later this month.