ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A global company is celebrating a decade of doing business in the Rochester area.

Unither Pharmaceuticals manages the development of a product from its early stages through FDA registration with customers then its commercial production.

Unither has plants in France, Brazil, China, and Henrietta which has some 300 local employees.

For more information about what the company is doing and plans for the future, including job opportunities, check out the rest of this interview with Stacy Westjohn-Fuhlbruck, Director of HR & HSE, and Julien Seid, General Manager for Unither Pharmaceuticals North America in the player on this page.