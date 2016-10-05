Why ROC: State of Rochester’s Economy

Greater Rochester Enterprise and the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation will host The State of Rochester’s Economy on October 13 at the Radisson Riverside Hotel in Rochester.
Mark Peterson, President & CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise, and Heidi Zimmer-Meyer, President of the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation, discussed the event and Rochester’s economy Wednesday in our Why ROC conversation.
“I think we’re doing great, actually,” said Peterson of the most recent progress report submitted to the State from the Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Council. “The progress report showed an enormous number, over the 90 percent of the projects that have already been funded in the past, are on track and on schedule, and so that’s a great accomplishment. We really are moving forward. There’s some tremendous opportunities out there, great things happening, but we still have pervasive poverty in our inner city and in some of the rural communities, and so our big initiatives now are going to be really focused on how do we keep the ball rolling with corporate expansions and recruitment, but also how do we really address the disparity in our economy, and make sure everyone benefits from our growth.”