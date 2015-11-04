Why ROC: Solar Champion Award

The Solar Energy Industries Association recently named the Finger Lakes Wine Region a recipient of the Solar Champion Award for strengthening solar power in America.

Suzanne Hunt, the President of Hunt Green LLC, discussed the award and the emergence of solar energy as a tool for Finger Lakes wineries Wednesday during our Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

Hunt Green LLC is a sustainability and energy advisory firm. Multiple Finger Lakes wineries, including Hunt Country Vineyards, Wagner Vineyards, Dr. Konstantin Frank Vinifera Wine Cellars, Lakewood Vineyards and another dozen already have solar installations or are in the process of getting them. Hunt said collectively they are saving hundreds of thousands of dollars in energy costs while reducing their carbon footprints.

Installing large solar power systems on farms and wineries will help Finger Lakes businesses ensure long-term economic viability and drive environmental benefits. Hunt says approximately 460 metric tons of harmful carbon emissions will be avoided each year. Over a lifetime of the systems, that’s the equivalent of removing 2,900 cars from New York’s roadways.

As wineries continue to flourish in the Finger Lakes the competition is fueling a need for innovation. In addition, many of the farms and wineries have been in the Finger Lakes for many generations and care about the land. Solar provides an alternative to fossil fuels and Hunt said the Solar Champion Award reflects a desire to help local wineries while saving money on energy.

For more information about Hunt Green LLC, click here.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.