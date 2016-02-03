Why ROC: Simon Games returns

The Simon Games is back this February at the University of Rochester Simon Business School.

Carin Cole, the Assistant Dean of Students at the Simon Business School, discussed the annual online competition Wednesday during our Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

The Simon Games is an online business simulation scholarship competition. Cole said you run your own firm online, and the top 10 competitors report to the Board for a chance to win one of four scholarships (100 percent, 50 percent, and two 25 percent scholarships) to the Simon Business School Executive or part-time MBA programs.

There are two games – one practice round to learn about game and interface – and the real competition. Eight Quarters of business play out over the course of four weeks. You make two sets of decisions each week and your cumulative score determines if you are one of the finalists.

Cole said the game is unique to Rochester and the Simon Business School. It’s designed to let people experience what they would learn in Simon Business School programs and challenge them in a unique, competitive environment. The online component makes it easier for people to take part.

Cole said the entry deadline for this year’s competition is February 10. A total of eight scholarships are available for the Executive MBA programs. To learn more, visit the Simon Games website, click here.

