Why ROC: Serving Leader model

Greater Rochester Enterprise and Roberts Wesleyan College will host a one day seminar highlighting the concept of becoming a Serving Leader on December 1.

GRE President & CEO Mark Peterson and Steve Bovee, the Dean of the School of Business and Professor of Business and Economics at Roberts Wesleyan College, discussed the upcoming seminar Wednesday in our Why ROC conversation.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Peterson. “We’re in partnership with Roberts Wesleyan College and my good friend, Dr. John Stahl-Wert, and we’re going to bring some really innovative approaches to leadership to the Rochester community. It’s a program that we’ve been working with at Greater Rochester Enterprise for a number of years. Dr. Stahl-Wert is a good friend of ours, and has spent a lot of time here in Rochester, and it’s a great opportunity to bring this concept to the Rochester community.”

Bovee said the seminar represents a good fit for the college. “Roberts is pleased to host this conference on our campus in December,” he said. “The School of Business at Roberts Wesleyan College prepares leaders to serve in their organizations but also in their families and in their communities. We believe Rochester needs leaders like that, that are invested not just in their organizations but in the broader community.”

Peterson said the Serving Leader model is a great fit in the greater Rochester community. “I think it’s important because there’s tremendous potential here in the Rochester community, but it’s really important for us to focus on how we make our companies more profitable, how we build stronger collaborations, how we really focus on our strengths and build from a position of strength and support one another in the community as it changes and as it grows,” he said. “We’re in a new era right now and this model of leadership is sorely needed in our community.”

Those participating in the one day seminar will learn how to create a great place to work, create a culture of empowerment and accountability, and improve customer focus and bottom line results.

To enroll in this intensive seminar, visit the Center for Serving Leadership website, click here.