Why ROC: Second Avenue Learning

Second Avenue Learning is making a move to Rochester’s Tower 280 as it continues to grow its business.
CEO Tory Van Voorhis discussed the company’s focus and growth Wednesday in our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.
“We are an education technology company and we develop interactive, serious games and build out incredibly rich learning management systems for both the K-12 marketplace as well as the higher education landscape.,” said Van Voorhis.
Second Avenue Learning was founded 10 years ago. “When we first started the company nobody understood what serious games or interactive were for education and now we’re seeing widespread adoption and it’s really helping to fuel our growth,” Van Voorhis said.
The move downtown has Van Voorhis excited. “We’ve been out in the suburbs for the last 10 years in a great location, but as the company has grown and matured, it was really time for us to take the next step and move downtown,” she said. “I wanted to get the team located in the hub of innovation that is evolving in Rochester so that they could feel like they were part of that bigger community. And also, with the Strong National Museum of Play right around the corner and some of the really great things that the U of R and RIT are doing downtown, it was the right time for us.”