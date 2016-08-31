Why ROC: ROCSPOT

ROCSPOT president and founder Dr. Susan Spencer discussed the effort to provide local businesses and consumers with solar energy to reduce their electricity bills Wednesday during our News 8 at Sunrise Why ROC conversation.

“ROCSPOT is a company that I founded in 2014, that’s focused on helping Rochesterians — both individuals and businesses — to see if transitioning to solar power is a smart move for them,” said Dr. Spencer.

One of ROCSPOT’s big initiatives is a campaign Solarize the Flower City 2016. “Solarize the Flower City 2016 is done in partnership with NYSERDA, as well as the City of Rochester, Town of Irondequoit and the Town of Brighton, and it’s focused on providing technical assistance and expertise to homeowners and businesses when they’re looking to see how solar can immediately start reducing their energy bills,” Dr. Spencer explained.

Any homeowner or business owner in the City of Rochester, the Town of Irondequoit and the Town of Brighton can sign up to see if solar energy is a smart option for them. “They’ll get a free assessment from us,” said Dr. Spencer. “They’ll get expert help in understanding their quotes, and see if it’s going to make financial sense for them right away.”