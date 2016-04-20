Why ROC: Rochester Rhinos

New Rochester Rhinos owners David and Wendy Dworkin discussed their purchase of the franchise and their plans for Saturday’s home opener and beyond in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

The Dworkins were formally introduced as the Rhinos new owners in March after the previous owner stepped away. David said the opportunity to save not only the team, but a community asset inspired the couple. He also cited their experience in sports ownership, which includes part ownership of the NBA Sacramento Kings.

The Dworkins have already made changes they hope will benefit the players as well as the fans. A new scoreboard and turf field have been installed. In addition, Wendy said fans will enjoy a new food and beverage program, including concessions from the Buta Pub and German House. The team will also have a new Chief Business Officer, Director of Corporate Sponsorship, Box Office Manager, and new Director of Social Media. Outside Sahlen’s Stadium, fans will notice more parking attendants and increased parking. There will also be a heavier security presence to enhance fan comfort and new signage in the area around the stadium.

The Rhinos are the defending United Soccer League champions. The home opener is Saturday, April 23 at 5:05 against FC Montreal. Gates will open at 3:30 for pregame music and festivities. The Dworkins say more surprises are in store as the season moves on.

