ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester’s business community is ever-growing, and that includes Vuzix, a local company leading the augmented reality wearable technology industry. Vuzix recently announced plans to expand its operations in the Rochester area.

Vuzix President and CEO, Paul Travers explains that, while these plans are new, the company is not.

“We’ve been here actually for 25 years. We have a crew of folks that have gone from seven people to today, we’re upwards of 100 people here in Rochester, and more so around the world,” Travers said.

Vuzix creates smart glasses which are devices that look like conventional eyewear but have waveguide technology that enables the lenses to provide you with different visualizations.

“When you put those on, it’s like something’s floating out in front of you. We’re expanding that portion of our business; we are enabling third parties by supplying them these waveguides to make the broader markets more accessible. And we’re doing that right here in Rochester, New York,” Travers said.

The technology is used in various markets but largely in the medical space.

“We work with companies like Pixee Medical, that you put our glasses on, you look at the person’s knee, you’re doing knee surgery, the glasses literally tell the doctor when the knee is aligned right for the pins, so they can screw the pins in and the glasses are the ones doing all that measurement,” Travers said.

While Vuzix has operations in Japan and the United Kingdom, the company continues to invest in its Rochester-based operation.

“Rochester is our home front, it makes sense to expand here. Plus, Rochester is an optics center of the world,” Travers said. “There are a lot of optics capabilities here and that’s really what Vuzix is. Yes, we’re a smart glasses company. But everything centers around optics and you could not get a better place than Rochester, New York to do that.”

Vuzix is always looking for new team members. Travers says there is something for every skill level.

“You can be an employee that’s working on our plant floor with advanced cleanroom skills that we’ll teach you even if you want to be involved in this sort of technology, right on through that, we have PhDs here that are experts in optics. So it’s almost every discipline, from optics to software to even wonderfully skilled people that run on our plant floors,” Travers said.

More information about Vuzix can be found here. For more information on the Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.