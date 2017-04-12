Why ROC: RIT MAGIC game development

As one of three Digital Gaming Hubs in New York, RIT’s Center for Media, Arts, Games, Interaction and Creativity is holding its first ever statewide Game Dev Challenge.

Jennifer Hinton, the Chief Communications Officer for RIT’s MAGIC Spell Studios, discussed the challenge and game development during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

Hinton began by explaining why RIT was included as one of the coveted Digital Gaming Hubs. “We believe that we were selected, because we have all of the unique assets here, right here in Rochester,” Hinton said. “We are home to the number two program in the country to study game design and development. We have community assets such as the Strong Museum of Play and a growing cluster of game studios. So, it’s the right time, and the right place, to be making games in New York.”

With the school at the forefront of of training future game design professionals, RIT will administer a new challenge to identify talented game developers. “RIT, along with RPI and NYU, were designated as Digital Gaming Hubs by the State of New York, by Empire State Development, and RIT was asked to administer this challenge,” said Hinton. “So, the challenge is underway. It’s the first of its kind. And we are looking for the next generation of game developers. The goal is to take the games that students and independent developers make, to put it out into the marketplace, and into the hands of consumers.”

The challenge is underway and there are two tracks to take part. “There is an opportunity for students, and that is students who are eighteen years of age or older, and they must be enrolled in a two-year or four-year university in the State of New York,” noted Hinton. “We also have a track for independent developers, so those are game enthusiasts, or hobbyists, who want to try their hand. Perhaps they don’t have a background in making games, and this is their chance at trying their hand at making the next great game.”

Submissions are due on April 24. RIT will announce the winners May 8 at the Strong National Museum of Play.

For more information about the Game Dev Challenge, click here.

For more information about Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.