Why ROC: Race for the Space competition

Sara Bukowiec discussed the recently announced Race for the Space competition Wednesday in our Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

Bukowiec said Race for the Space, which is part “Shark Tank” and part “Extreme Home Makeover,” is designed to stimulate entrepreneurship in Rochester and invigorate the downtown area. The competition will award its winning business plan a custom-designed retail space at 127 East Ave. rent-free for a year.

The competition is a collaboration among the City of Rochester, Monroe County, the Max and Marian Farash Charitable Foundation, DHD Ventures, Buckingham Properties, the Victor E. Salerno Center for American Enterprise at St. John Fisher College and the Rochester Downtown Development Corporation.

Prospective business owners will work with coaches and industry experts to develop their ideas and pitch to a panel of judges. The winning business will then work with designers, builders and community partners to prepare its retail location for a public unveiling celebration on Black Friday, just in time for Small Business Saturday on November 28.

The application deadline to submit your business proposal is Monday, September 14. You can do so online at the Race for the Space website, click here.

Bukowiec’s colleague Gayle Jagel, the founder of Rochester’s Young Entrepreneur’s Academy, came up with the concept, which mirrors many of the opportunities provided by YEA! The vision is that creating this retail opportunity on East Ave. will inspire other retail-type businesses to open up downtown as well.