Why ROC: Portico by Fabio Viviani

The launch of Portico by Fabio Viviani at del Lago Resort and Casino will officially take place February 24 and 25 in Waterloo.

The renowned chef, restaurant owner, author and TV personality discussed the launch and his desire to source local food for the menu in our Why ROC conversation Friday on News 8 at Sunrise.

“It’s the latest Italian inspired restaurant addition to the portfolio of restaurants that we own and operate,” said Viviani. “I’ve been working with the folks at del Lago for a very long time. We go back a few years and we always had in the planning to do some project together once we found a good fit, in a good spot, in a good region. And when del Lago came about in the Finger Lakes, I said ‘yeah,’ I want to be a part of it. Now we’ve created this beautiful, Italian inspired restaurant, a heavy steak influence, local sourced ingredients, everything made from scratch and literally we’re like a couple of weeks away from opening the doors.”

Viviani said he was drawn to del Lago and the Finger Lakes. “The smaller town feeling while you’re still close to bigger cities, it’s really nice,” he said. “It makes sense for us to do business in a region where we can help to grow the local economy. Literally 80 percent of our menu is shopped within a hundred miles from the facility.”

As part of the process of developing Portico by Fabio Viviani, the Chef met with breeders, growers, vintners and cheese makers. “We literally went to everybody that reached out to us and we want to support the local economy,” Viviani said. “You guys have got great things to offer for us to put on the table, why not use it?”

Viviani will be at del Lago when officially opens its doors on February 24 and 25. For more information about Portico by Fabio Viviani and del Lago, click here.