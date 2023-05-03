ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two weeks from now we’ll be on the eve of the first round of the PGA Championship taking place on the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club.

There’s so much excitement building for golf’s second major of the year returning to our area with some 200,000 spectators expected to attend the championship.

What do you need to know about e-tickets, selling or transferring them? How about parking—shuttle or rideshare? What will having one of golf’s biggest events do for our community? And will the PGA Championship return in the future to Oak Hill for a fifth time?

News 8’s Brennan Somers asked Championship Director Bryan Karns and Matt Hurlbutt, President and CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise, all of those questions in the interview posted in the player above.