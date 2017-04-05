Why ROC: North American Breweries

Mark Fabrizio of North American Breweries discussed the company’s plans to develop a Genesee Eco-Brewery District and what it will mean locally in our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

“The Genesee Eco-Brewery District is a two phase project that we have going on,” said Fabrizio, NAB’s Director for Project Management & Continuous Improvement. “The first part of that project is really to modernize and update our existing brewery operations, and the second phase is expanding our Brew House restaurant facilities. Together, they’re both going to allow us to add jobs to the brewery and to the restaurant facility, as well as provide a place for collaboration and innovation within the brewing industry.”

The funding for the project will come from two sources. “So the modernization phase of the brewery itself is self funded,” explained Fabrizio. “It’s about a $40 million investment. And it’s important to allow us to sustain and then continue to grow our operation. The balance of it, the part around the expansion of the Brew House restaurant, is state funded, New York State funded. So that will allow us to, again, expand that facility and add jobs.”

With a long history in Rochester, the brewery expansion makes perfect sense. “So we’ve been here for 139 years with the brewery, and for us this is home base, so there was really no question but to build from here and continue to invest in our operation to create what’s going to be the future,” Fabrizio said. “We’re basically installing a state of the art brewing system. That’s what that $40 million is buying for us, and then we’ve made such an impact with the Brew House restaurant, that it only made sense to continue to expand that, and then take it beyond what it just is as a restaurant, make it a facility for innovation, for collaboration, as well as a place to generate jobs.”

