Why ROC: NEST iON supplies power, jobs

NEST iON Limited is one of the latest companies to announce plans to expand operations into the Rochester region.

NEST iON CEO Boris Gragera and Matt Hurlbutt, Greater Rochester Enterprise Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, discussed the company and its future plans Wednesday during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation.

“NEST iON is a company that makes and designs hyperthermal batteries for law enforcement agencies and the Army,” said Gragera. “Our advantage is that we supply 50 percent more in density as compared with our competitors, and our customers can work more effectively to better protect our communities.”

NEST iON’s Rochester operation will be located at Eastman Business Park and focus initially on research and development. “Now we have started with R&D, because we have to improve some parts, and we have to make a new version of the product, and we want to start the production as soon as possible of one our battery models,” Gragera said. “It continues with R&D, and production at the same time.”

Greater Rochester Enterprise helped NEST iON find a home in Rochester. “A lot of it comes back to our skilled workforce,” Hurlbutt said of achieving the fit. “We’ve got a lot of people here with very skilled experience in nanotechnology, material science, electrochemical expertise, as well as investments, and pilot cell manufacturing facility, which Boris and his company are going to be able to take advantage of, that’s at Eastman Business Park, in a partnership with New York BEST, Battery and Energy Storage Technology Consortium.”

Gragera said several factors helped him settle on Rochester. “We found a combination of all factors that we are looking for – facilities, support, and also it’s a good logistic area for us because we have customers in Canada, the U.S. is a big market for us, and as well is to transport from New York to Dublin, it’s around one week,” he said. “We are in a good place to operate around the world because our company now, we are working in more that 11 countries including Australia, Canada, the most important European countries and we want to start working here in the U.S. this year.”

To learn more about NEST iON and its high performance lithium batteries, click here.

To learn more about Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.