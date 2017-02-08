Why ROC: National Women’s Hall of Fame

Inductees for the 2017 National Women’s Hall of Fame have been announced.

Judy Pipher, Professor Emeritus of Astronomy at the University of Rochester and a 2007 National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, and Sujatha Ramanujan, National Women’s Hall of Fame board member, discussed the Class of 2017 in our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

The National Women’s Hall of Fame was created back in 1969 by a group of folks in Seneca Falls, which was the location of the 1848 Women’s Rights Convention. It honors in perpetuity those women who have been of greatest value to the development of their country in a variety of disciplines.

Ramanujan listed this year’s inductees and some of their attributes. “The Honorable Matilda Cuomo for her advocacy of women, children and families, Dr. Temple Grandin – animal science pioneer, Lorraine Hansberry – playwright and essayist, Victoria Jackson – philanthropist and pioneer, Sherry Lansing – the first woman to have a major motion picture studio, Clare Booth Luce – Editor in Chief of Vanity Fair, correspondent and two term Congresswoman, Aimee Mullins – Olympic athlete, fashion model, dedicated advocate and actress, Carol Mutter – the first woman three star general with the Tactical Command, Dr. Janet Rowley – geneticist who established cancer was genetic, and Alice Waters – chef and author.”

Pipher explained what it meant to her to be recognized by the National Women’s Hall of Fame. “Well, it meant a great deal, partially of course, because of the work that we had done at the U of R was recognized, but partially because my husband was close to death, and he was there, and that made it extra special,” she said.

This year’s Induction Ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 16 in Seneca Falls. Pipher reflected on Rochester’s legacy of women. “Rochester has many distinguished women, among them Susan B. Anthony,” she noted. “She and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, who was the originator of the 1848 Convention became fast friends and worked long together. In addition, there have been a total of four women from Rochester who have been inducted into the Hall.”

Ramanujan and Pipher hope the National Women’s Hall of Fame will continue to inspire women. “I hope that the young women determine that anything is possible, all they have to do is to continue to follow their own path,” Pipher said.

Tickets are available now for the September ceremony. Click here for more information.