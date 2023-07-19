ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You’ve probably seen a fair amount of headlines about esports in recent years, but did you know the National Esports Association is headquartered right here in Rochester?

The group’s president, Lori Bajorek, was a guest on Sunrise. She says to think of esports as more than just games.

They embrace more “E’s” related to gaming, including engagement, education, experience, and everybody.

Why Roc?

“We are the hub of so many amazing products that have come out, but really you need to start locally and think globally, Bajorek explained. “Rochester is my home, it’s where my heart is, but really it’s also about giving back to the community and understanding what this can actually do for a community and bring growth in economics back here.”

The National Esports Experience Center is located at The Theater at Innovation Square, in the Neighborhood of Play, which is a block from The Strong’s ESL Digital Worlds and the World Video Game Hall of Fame.

Learn more about everything happening with esports locally by checking out the rest of this interview in the player on this page.