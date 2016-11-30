Why ROC: LyteSpeed Computers

The owner of LyteSpeed Computers joined us for our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

Dave Meyer discussed his company’s approach to customers and its recent grand re-opening.

“LyteSpeed has been in business over twenty years in Greece,” said Meyer. “My wife and I purchased LyteSpeed in September, we just had our grand re-opening and ribbon cutting ceremony a few weeks ago, the turn out and support from our customers, friends and family was amazing, very heart warming. We sell on value and superior customer service rather than price. We eliminate the aggravation of buying technology products through an online retailer or a big box store. There’s five basic statements that outline our principals to do business – fast response, fair pricing, honest service, best warranty in Rochester, and all work performed in house. Our staff performs all repairs, we send nothing out, and our staff has a combined experience of over fifty years in the computer industry.”

Meyer said Rochester is the pefect location to grow his business. “My wife and I became Rochestarians 25 years ago,” he said. “We’re both from Buffalo, I even lived in Florida for three years. We never left, we love Rochester.”

He added, “People are very friendly here. I can’t tell you how many times I get in a conversation with someone and it turns out they know one of my customers or someone in my family, it’s just a very friendly town and we love it. Simply said, Rochester is good for business.”

