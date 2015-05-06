Why ROC: Love Beets USA

A new partnership between LiDestri Foods and G’s Fresh to form Love Beets USA will bring new jobs to the Eastman Business Park in Rochester.
David Stoklosa, the Vice President for Business Development at LiDestri Foods and soon to be Managing Director for Love Beets USA, discussed the new partnership in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.
Stoklosa said the partnership came out of a desire in the part of G’s Fresh, which is based in the United Kingdom, to find a manufacturing partner in the United States. For the last four years G’s Fresh has been shipping Love Beets to the U.S. by boat. In Rochester-based LiDestri Foods, G’s Fresh identified another family-owned company with a similar culture and value proposition for customers.
Love Beets USA will initially bring 50 jobs to the Eastman Business Park, from managment positions to engineering, finance, human resources and production workers. Stoklosa said the expectation is more jobs will be added over time. The initial round of hires will likely begin in the late summer or early fall. Keep an eye on the LiDestri website, click here, for more information. Love Beets USA will also be a win for local growers, who will increasingly be supplying beets for production.
Stoklosa said the partnership is a win for the Rochester region while addressing Governor Andrew Cuomo’s initiatives of attracting international business to New York, growing the state’s agricultural footprint and supporting a Finger Lakes Regional Economic Council priority in the Eastman Business Park.
Stoklosa is targeting the end of the year for Love Beets USA to begin manufacturing in Rochester.
To learn more about business development activity through the Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.
David Stoklosa, the Vice President for Business Development at LiDestri Foods and soon to be Managing Director for Love Beets USA, discussed the new partnership in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.
Stoklosa said the partnership came out of a desire in the part of G’s Fresh, which is based in the United Kingdom, to find a manufacturing partner in the United States. For the last four years G’s Fresh has been shipping Love Beets to the U.S. by boat. In Rochester-based LiDestri Foods, G’s Fresh identified another family-owned company with a similar culture and value proposition for customers.
Love Beets USA will initially bring 50 jobs to the Eastman Business Park, from managment positions to engineering, finance, human resources and production workers. Stoklosa said the expectation is more jobs will be added over time. The initial round of hires will likely begin in the late summer or early fall. Keep an eye on the LiDestri website, click here, for more information. Love Beets USA will also be a win for local growers, who will increasingly be supplying beets for production.
Stoklosa said the partnership is a win for the Rochester region while addressing Governor Andrew Cuomo’s initiatives of attracting international business to New York, growing the state’s agricultural footprint and supporting a Finger Lakes Regional Economic Council priority in the Eastman Business Park.
Stoklosa is targeting the end of the year for Love Beets USA to begin manufacturing in Rochester.
To learn more about business development activity through the Greater Rochester Enterprise, click here.