ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For today’s GRE WHY ROC feature, we have a closer look at some new growth for Kodak tied to the electric vehicle industry.

Kodak’s advanced materials and chemical team continues to expand with coating substrates used in EV battery manufacturing.

It works with battery developers to coat their materials on substrates for EV energy storage batteries and fuel cells.

Kodak’s Terry Taber, Senior VP of Advanced Materials and Chemicals & CTO, says their long history of working with film made for an easy transition to new opportunities.

“For decades Kodak women and men have built up a knowledge base around inventing materials, formulating materials, so you can actually put them on a substrate and then actually deposit them, coat them,” Taber explained. “We do that all in a continuous fashion so you can get high productivity of the product it’s yielding.”

To learn more about what’s happening with Kodak check out the rest of this interview in the player on this page.