Why ROC: Klein Steel expands in Rochester

Klein Steel Services announced the grand opening of the industry’s most advanced steel service center that provides Klein Steel with increased capacity, productivity, efficiency, tracking and reliability.

The new 40,000 sq. ft. facility is located adjacent to the Company’s headquarters in Rochester, New York. Klein Steel Services also announced an aggressive growth plan with the firm projecting to double in size within the next three years.

Through the next 5 years, Klein Steel’s expansion will create 50 new jobs that represent career opportunities to become highly skilled and certified Klein Steel technicians through the Klein Steel University, an in-house employer paid training program.

The fundamental strength of Klein Steel is the commitment, dedication, talent and loyalty we receive from our team members, our customers and our partners, including Empire State Development, RGE, Monroe County, the City of Rochester and FICEP, an outstanding firm that manufactured hardware and software so we can now perform multiple production sequences automatically.

Allison Warren sat down with President & C.E.O. Todd Zyra.