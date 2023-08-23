ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — We’re learning more about a growing Rochester business that’s kicking it up a notch.

Karma Sauce makes all-natural gourmet hot sauce for retail, wholesale, and private labels.

There are more than 21 different products ranging from mild to 30 minutes of discomfort!

Part of what helped the company take off can be linked to social media trends like the One-Chip Challenge combined with being featured on the YouTube talk show Hot Ones where celebrities are interviewed while eating hot wings.

“We got featured on the show in 2018 with Extreme Karma and after that season was over they said how about creating a sauce for us — exclusive,” Don Maxwell, manager for sales and marketing of Karma Sauce explained. “The Los Calientes brand was born exclusively through Heatonist.com and it’s a fantastic sauce.”

Staff also say GRE played a big role in Karma Sauce’s recent expansion and future planning. They say the GRE Economic Gardening program was great in delivering valuable insights into their website and social media performance compared to competitors.

Karma Sauce is available at local retailers.