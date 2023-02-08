ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Pittsford-based Karma Water has been around for more than a decade. What makes Karma unique is the product’s patented, protective push cap. Karma has 3 patents on this cap technology.

Company officials say it’s a way to deliver nutrient-infused water to consumers. The nutrients in premixed vitamins and enhanced drinks break down in water over time but Karma keeps its vitamins, probiotics, CBD, and other nutrients protected in the Push Cap until the consumer is ready to drink.

Karma currently has three product lines: Karma Probiotic Water (probiotics for digestive health), Karma Wellness Water (essential vitamins for immune support), and Karma CBD (broad spectrum CBD for holistic health).

News 8’s Brennan Somers spoke with marketing director Shanna Pagan. In the conversation, they went over the company’s new direct-to-consumer initiative launching in the Spring which will be Sustainable Hydration Kits.

These kits will allow the consumer to purchase a hydration kit which includes a reusable bottle and a four-week supply of caps of their choice. The consumer can enroll in a monthly subscription to receive caps each month.

To learn more about these products, visit Karma Water’s website.