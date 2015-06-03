Why ROC: International Trade

Greater Rochester Enterprise will host the 2015 Upstate NY International Trade Conference on June 18.
Leah George, GRE’s Managing Director of International Trade, discussed the importance of international trade for local businesses and the opportunity offered by the upcoming trade conference Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.
The registration deadline for the 2015 Upstate NY International Trade Conference is June 11. Secure your spot and find a detailed agenda for the conference by visiting the GRE website, click here.
