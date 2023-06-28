ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In this edition of GRE WHY ROC, we’re counting down to the Strong National Museum of Play’s opening of its new expansion.

That officially happens Friday morning, then the museum opens to the public in the afternoon.

Steve Dubnik, Strong’s president & CEO, was a guest on Sunrise. He spoke with Brennan Somers about what inspired them to expand on an already jam-packed museum of fun, games, and play.

“Pre-pandemic we were reaching our bursting size, if you will, in terms of attendance where many days it is uncomfortably crowded so growing the size was important,” Dubnik explained. “Secondly is that play continues to change and evolve and how people play is changing and evolving.

Doors open to the public at 1 pm Friday. Saturday at 9 am members can get in to experience what’s new for an hour before general admission begins.

Learn more about the expansion and what’s new by watching the rest of the interview in the player on this page.