ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Battery recycling company Li-Cycle has made plenty of headlines lately. The big news for the company was scoring the $375 million federal loan for its hub here in Rochester.

News 8 spoke with Anthony Staley, the vice president of hub operations, about the future of the project.

Once the site is fully up and running, Staley said the hub will produce recycled critical materials for lithium-ion batteries to power the clean energy transition and will be one of the largest sources of lithium in North America.

We asked Staley: why Roc?

“There’s a lot of existing infrastructure in the area — important components to an industrial facility. It’s much better from an environmental point of view to use existing assets than to build new ones especially if there’s life left in them,” Staley explained. “So with the Eastman Business Park, there are a lot of great resources there.”

The Rochester Hub is expected to create 270 new permanent jobs and more than 1,000 jobs during construction.