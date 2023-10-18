ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — With the rise in popularity of electric vehicles, nearly 170,000 here today in New York, there is obviously an increase in demand for EV charging stations.

That has led to incredible growth for a local business called EV Charge Solutions.

Mike Moser started the company 12 years ago out of his home. Today, they are in a 26,000-square-foot facility with nearly 30 employees.

Moser told Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers Rochester as a whole is becoming an EV hub.

“There are a lot of resources in our area such as the metal manufacturing,” Moser added. “There are legacy manufacturers, sheet metal, machine shops, they are here from the Kodak and Xerox heyday so we lean on them to build components that go into our finished products.”

Moser adds the industry is growing about 30 percent a year and with that, they expect to double their revenue in the next three years.