Why ROC: Impact Capital

A new upstate venture capital fund Impact Capital was the subject of our Why ROC conversation Wednesday morning on News 8 at Sunrise.

General Partners Tom Bonadio and Theresa Mazzullo discussed the focus of Impact Capital which is a $30 to $50 million fund. Bonadio said Impact Capital will focus on generating substantial long-term capital gains by identifying and funding established, revenue-positive businesses which are ready for rapid scale-up within the manufacturing, medical, energy, software and IT sectors.

Mazzullo noted other funds in the region, such as Excell, invest in companies at the seed stage or pre-revenue stage of their life cycle. Impact Capital will identify companies that are revenue positive and have cash flow that is break even or better. It will seek to leverage its investment by co-investing with the other regional venture capital initiatives when appropriate and organized Angel groups. Deal flow will come from local universities, the larger community and existing clients.

Business executives interested in seeking funding or learning more about Impact Capital should visit their website, click here.