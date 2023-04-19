ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – For this GRE WHY ROC segment we’re looking ahead to one of the biggest events of the year. Imagine RIT, the creativity and innovation festival, returns next Saturday, April 29.

Ann Ielapi the festival director was a guest on News 8 at Sunrise to talk about the highlights of what to expect this year.

She told News 8’s Brennan Somers the event promises to deliver new discoveries sparked by the ingenuity among students, faculty, and staff. It is the university’s signature event featuring 350+ exhibits involving 2,200 exhibitors.

This year’s festival will have a strong international presence thanks in part to three teams from RIT’s global campuses who will fly to the U.S. to present exhibits. Teams from RIT Croatia, RIT Dubai, and RIT Kosovo won a competition to put on their displays in the Gordon Field House.

They are expecting nearly 30,000 visitors. Learn more about planning your day to the free event here.