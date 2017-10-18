Why ROC: HP Hood

HP Hood is making an investment of over $200 million at an abandoned Batavia plant with the expectation of adding 230 jobs over the next five years.

Sarah Barow, the Director of Communications for HP Hood, explained what HP Hood manufactures, the type of jobs it’s seeking to fill, and why the Batavia facility was a good fit Wednesday during our Why ROC conversation on News 8 at Sunrise.

Barow explained HP Hood is one of the largest dairy producers in the country. It produces a range of food and beverage products at six facilities in New York, employing about 700 people across the state. Hood purchased the former Muller Quaker Dairy plant this past summer to add more production capacity and is in the midst of transitioning the facility from a cultured yogurt plant to an extended shelf life beverage plant.

Hood anticipates adding 230 jobs over the next five years. Available positions will range from production, to warehouse and management.

Barow noted the region provides access to an adequate milk supply for HP Hood’s manufacturing needs and is well positioned to serve customers throughout the Northeast. She added the Genesee County Economic Development Center and State of New York helped the company believe that Batavia would be a worthy investment.

