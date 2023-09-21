ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For this week’s GRE WHY ROC segment, Sunrise anchor Brennan Somers sits down with Alex Castro, president and CEO of Pathstone, and Lisa Martinez Devinney from the Rochester Hispanic Business Association.

Castro has been named Hispanic Businessperson of the Year.

Devinney talked about how the award recognizes an individual who has enhanced the Hispanic community with a significant, positive contribution, or who has otherwise contributed positively to the economic development and business interests of the Hispanic community in the Greater Rochester area, and who serves as a positive role model.

Castro explained how as an accomplished business leader, what are a few key lessons he’s learned that have contributed to his success and how the Rochester community has offered support.

