For today's GRE WHY ROC segment we are celebrating the past and looking ahead to the future.

Our guest is Matt Hurlbutt, the president and CEO of Greater Rochester Enterprise.

He talks about why companies are choosing to expand in the greater Rochester region and shares some of their highlights from last year.

GRE secured 37 separate company project wins in 2023, representing more than $1.5 billion of new capital investments, creation of 1,547 new jobs, and retention of 2,533 jobs.

Hurlbutt says the results represent a strong level of success across key performance metrics that illustrate the organization’s positive impact on business growth throughout the nine-county region.

Companies such as AMD, fairlife, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company, HP Hood, IDEX Health and Science, JCS Process and Control Systems, and UltraPhil worked with GRE and chose to grow in the area over the last year.

If you would like to learn more about GRE and how the group serves local businesses click here.