Why ROC: General Code

A recent acquisition is good news for employees at the Gates based company General Code.

General Code President and CEO Gary Domenico discussed the acquisition during our Greater Rochester Enterprise Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

“General Code has been a secret in Rochester, I think, for the last 55 years,” said Domenico. “We have essentially two businesses. One is codification, and codification is taking local laws and ordinances for towns, villages and cities and making information accessible. We organize the information. We format a style to it and then we put it into a data base and we publish it for the municipalities. So things like an example would be if you’re putting a pool in your back yard and you have to put a fence around it. How high does that fence have to be? The content management solutions business that we have uses software. It’s a records management process. So we take records like birth certificates, death certificates, building permits, and digitize those and we make them accessible for constituents and for the officials that work in that municipality. And a big part of that too is the business automation and work flow process that we’ve been able to put together with that software.”

International Code Council recently acquired General Code. Domenico said the terms of the acquisition and the combined resources of the two entities make this a win for General Code employees and the region. “I had a criteria and I had four points in that criteria for the sale of the business. One was the company stays in Rochester. Two is that all of our 113 employees are employed. Three is that the General Code name, which we’ve developed over the last 55 years, and brand stays what it is. And the fourth is that the leadership comes from within our organization. That was really important to me, and luckily with the I.C.C. connection we are able to meet all of that criteria.”

Domenico explained that International Code Council is responsible for all of the building codes, plumbing codes, and fire codes across the country. It will expand the reach of General Code, which currently operates in 26 states. In addition, I.C.C. codes are used internationally in places like Pakistan and Jamaica.

Historically, General Code has grown deliberately, adding about two employees a year. That could change with I.C.C. “We had planned a steady growth going forward, but now with access to 24 states that we had not had access to, their products, along with ours, an integration of those products, will give us geographic opportunities that we did not have, product opportunities that we did not have,” noted Domenico. “So we see our growth being purposeful, thought through, but probably is going to ramp up faster than what we’ve done in the past.”

