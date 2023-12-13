ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For today’s GRE WHY ROC segment, we are highlighting the wine label competition at Finger Lakes Community College!

Graphic design students get real-world experience by meeting with their viticulture and wine technology classmates early in the fall to understand their perspectives on the process of making wine and specifically their experience with the current harvest.

An international student from Columbia was the winner with an abstract brand design this year.

Gina Lee, the coordinator for the program was a guest on Sunrise talking about the success they’ve seen and how diverse each class can be.

“They come from all over the East Coast as it is the only community college that offers a winemaking program at this time and they have diverse backgrounds,” Lee explained. “They can start here, they may travel back to their home region, but because of the job offerings here in the Finger Lakes the majority of them like to stay.”

By the way, FLCC-made wines are for sale at Ryan’s Wine and Spirits in Canandaigua and Pedulla’s Wine and Liquor in Geneva.

Learn more here and by checking out the rest of the interview in the player on this page.