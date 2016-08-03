Why ROC: Finger Lakes Riesling & Craft Beer Festival

Dixon Schwabl CEO Lauren Dixon discussed the impact of the upcoming Finger Lakes Riesling & Craft Beer Festival in our Why ROC conversation Wednesday on News 8 at Sunrise.

This year’s Festival is set for this Saturday and Sunday, August 6 and 7, at the Canandaigua Pier and the Wine and Culinary Center. Now in its eighth year, the Finger Lakes Riesling & Craft Beer Festival has expanded from its beginnings on Lakeshore Drive in Canandaigua. “Out on the Canandaigua City Pier there will be over 100 vendors,” said Dixon of this year’s event. “There will be farmer’s market folks, there will be bands, there will be 17 food trucks, there will be arts and crafts and kids activities and that’s all free, and then over at the Wine and Culinary Center outside, if you want to get into the wine and beer tent, all you have to do is pay $25 – you’ll get a wine glass, a beer glass, all the wine and beer tastings, plus New York State cheeses, which is very cool, and my favorite activity grape stomping.”

Dixon noted the wine and grape industry generates over $4.8 billion annually for New York State and the Finger Lakes region accounts for 75 percent of that total. “Our area is known for the Riesling grape because of our weather and because of the soil, and right now we are so fortunate, we have – just in the Finger Lakes region alone – 120 wineries and, are you ready for this, 208 breweries,” she said.

Canandaigua is Dixon’s hometown and a big part of creating the Finger Lakes Riesling & Craft Beer Festival was to establish a signature event to generate monies for not for profits in the region. ” This year half of the money will go to the YMCA and half of the money will go to the Wine and Culinary Center, and thus far we’ve raised over $230,000 so it’s a really good thing for our community,” she said.

