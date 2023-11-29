ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — For this edition of Why ROC, we’re counting down to the return of a huge staple, which is the fifth annual Roc Holiday Village.

The village is opening for the season this upcoming weekend at Martin Luther King Park. Co-founder Kelli Marsh was a guest on News 8 Sunrise and shared what’s new this year, gave advice on making the most of the lineup and experiences, and touched upon how the community embraced the event.

“We have the support of the city and our great sponsors, and every person that comes there is smiling and happy,” said Marsh. “They’re all there to have a good time to celebrate the season and I think when you get outside and you get in that magical atmosphere people don’t forget it.”

On Saturday, the Liberty Pole Lighting will kick off at 5 p.m. along with a parade to the event. Kids can look forward to enjoying ice skating, a meet-and-greet with Santa, free arcade games, and fundraisers.

More information can be found in the video player above.